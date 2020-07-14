Coast Guard searching for man after boat found in Buzzard’s Bay

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a man after his boat was found in Buzzard’s Bay Tuesday, officials said.
Crews are searching for Robert Griffith, 74, in the area of Slocum River, officials said. Griffith’s 18-foot Carolina skiff was found on Barney’s Point.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-717-9609
