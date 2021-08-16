NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard off the coast of Nantucket.
The man went overboard 60 nautical miles southeast of the island, according to the USCG.
He reportedly was not wearing a life jacket.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)