NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard off the coast of Nantucket.

The man went overboard 60 nautical miles southeast of the island, according to the USCG.

He reportedly was not wearing a life jacket.

No additional information has been released.

