A search for a U.S. Marine from the Bay State is underway in Puerto Rico by the Coast Guard, which has warned of high surf and life-threatening rip currents at beaches on that island and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Authorities said Samuel Wanjiru, 26, was visiting Puerto Rico with his family when he “came into distress after going into the water” on Wednesday at a beach near Luquillo.

““This month has been deadly when it comes to beach drownings in the area of Puerto Rico,” Captain Jose E. Díaz, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan said in a statement. “During this long-holiday weekend, I urge locals and visitors to pay close attention to the weather conditions and warnings from the National Weather Service and that they don’t go into the water when visiting beaches in the west, north and eastern coasts of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands until conditions subside.”

Another individual, who prompted search Wednesday by a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter, was recovered unresponsive and later declared dead.

Multiple pieces of aircraft and agencies continued search for Wanjiru Thursday.

“There are several hundred miles of open ocean beaches which are extremely dangerous in the present conditions, and most do not have lifeguards,” Díaz said. “People need to realize that the situation is serious enough to limit our ability to respond to search and rescue cases with surface vessels without further endangering our crews and assets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones to the sea, we hope they find strength during this most difficult time.”

