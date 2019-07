Coast Guard officials are searching Sunday for a missing boater and his vessel who did not return home Friday.

The Coast Guard said 78-year-old Lee Welch is presumed missing on his 28-foot boat, Live Wire. Welch’s family reported Welch had not returned Friday from Edgartown.

Officials are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)