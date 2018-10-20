Coast Guard searching for missing diver in Nahant

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are searching for a missing diver in Nahant, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews responded to reports of an overdue diver Saturday morning, about one mile south of Nahant.

A Coast Guard helicopter is responding from Cape Cod and state and regional dive teams are also responding to assist with the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for the latest updates.

.@USCGNortheast crews along with local agencies are searching for an overdue diver one mile south of Nahant. #USCG crews from Station Boston & Station Point Allerton are responding along with aircraft from Air Station Cape Cod. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 20, 2018

