Coast Guard searching for missing man, 3 kids off coast of Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, MAINE (WHDH) - U.S. Coast Guard Northeast rescue crews are searching for a missing man and his three kids about 11 miles off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine Saturday afternoon.

According to the USCG, the missing man and three kids were reportedly aboard a 14-foot boat wearing orange life jackets when they lost communication with the Coast Guard.

Rescue crews from Stations South Portland and Portsmouth, Air Station Cape Cod, Cutter Reefshark, and local agencies are actively searching for them.

No other information was immediately available.

