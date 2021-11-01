ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane off the coast of Cape Cod.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice advising local public safety agencies that a Piper PA-28 was reported missing around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The small plane was heading to Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts from Reading Regional Airport in Pennsylvania, the spokesperson added.

The USCG says they received a report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant off of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

The search for the plane continued into Monday morning.

No additional information has been released.

#Update @USCG assets continue to search off of #NausetBeach this morning.



Assets Include:

-an HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Air Station Cape Cod

-CGC SPENCER and CGC SANIBEL

-STA Chatham’s 45-foot RB-M

-Harbormasters from #Harwich, #Chatham, and Orleans #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 1, 2021

#HappeningNow @USCG is responding to a report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant off of #NausetBeach, MA. CG Station Chatham, CG Air Station Cape Cod, CG Cutter Spencer, local harbormaster, and other local assets are responding. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 1, 2021

