ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane off the coast of Cape Cod.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice advising local public safety agencies that a Piper PA-28 was reported missing around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to an FAA spokesperson.
The small plane was heading to Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts from Reading Regional Airport in Pennsylvania, the spokesperson added.
The USCG says they received a report of a downed aircraft with a single occupant off of Nauset Beach in Orleans.
The search for the plane continued into Monday morning.
No additional information has been released.
