PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is looking for the owner of a kayak found floating in Plymouth Harbor Saturday.

The kayak was found at 7:30 p.m. about 1,000 yards southeast of Saquish Neck in Plymouth Harbor. Coast Guard crews are searching for the owner.

Anyone with information is urged call 617-223-5757.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)