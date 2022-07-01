NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing person in between Martha’s Vineyard and New Bedford.

The missing person was last seen on a commercial fishing boat, Susan Rose, out of Point Judith, RI, with three other people around midnight.

The boat was headed towards New Bedford from the South of the vineyard when the other people aboard noticed the person was missing around 1:30 a.m.

The crew contacted the Coast Guard at 1:39 p.m. to report the missing person possibly overboard.

The Coast Guard is conducting the search with a helicopter and a lifeboat. Buzzards Bay task force is on the scene with two additional boats assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

