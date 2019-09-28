Coast Guard searching for person overboard in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard and other first responders are searching for a person who fell in the water off Fall River Saturday, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to an area off the coast of Spar Island Saturday evening for reports a person went overboard after a boat collision, according to the Coast Guard.

Both air- and water-based crews were searching for the person.

No other information was immediately available.

