JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was responding Thursday to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane with six people on board in the area around southeast Alaska’s Misty Fjords National Monument, a spokesperson said.

Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow said the Coast Guard received an initial notification around 11:20 a.m. The location of the emergency beacon put it in the Misty Fjords area, northeast of Ketchikan, he said.

The Coast Guard was told by the plane’s operator that five passengers and a pilot were on board, he said.

Wadlow did not have details on when the plane took off. He said Coast Guard responders were dispatched.

Calls and messages to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were not immediately returned.

