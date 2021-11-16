HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has launched a search for a possible missing person in the water off Nantasket Beach in Hull.
Crews began searching the water off the beach around 10 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a potential person in the water, according the Coast Guard’s Northeast sector.
A single Coast Guard boat continued to search the area overnight. Additional crews are expected to assist in the search at sunrise on Tuesday.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)