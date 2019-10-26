Coast Guard searching for RI man who went missing while sailing to VA

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - U.S. Coast Guard Northeast rescue crews are searching for a 40-year-old Rhode Island man who went missing while sailing to Virginia.

Ryan Hollis left Jamestown on his 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat the “Carol K” on Oct. 23 for Norfolk, according to the Coast Guard. His ultimate destination was Miami.

Anyone with information is urged to call the command center at 617-223-8555.

#BreakingNews @USCGNortheast is searching for 40-year-old Ryan Hollis who left Jamestown, #RhodeIsland Oct. 23 for #Norfolk, VA on his 43-ft Benneteau sailing boat Carol K. His ultimate destination is #Miami. Call the #USCG command center at 617-223-8555 #SAR pic.twitter.com/DpDwzfXglx — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 26, 2019

