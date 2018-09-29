Coast Guard searching for swimmer in distress off Truro

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard and a handful of other local agencies are searching for a swimmer in distress off Cape Cod.

A crew is searching for a 26-year-old man who was last seen swimming near the shore at Ballston Beach in Truro on Sunday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England were notified of a person in the water at 2:30 p.m. and a response boat crew from Coast Guard State Provincetown and rescue air crew from Air State Cape Cod responded to the scene.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter, the Truro Fire Department, and a dive team from the Sandwich Fire Department are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

A crew from @USCG STA Provincetown is searching for a 26-year old male off Truro, MA. A @MassStatePolice helicopter is also on scene. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 29, 2018

