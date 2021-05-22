Coast Guard searching for woman in water off Scituate

coast guard chopperFile photo (Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard officials are searching for a woman who fell in the water off Scituate.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat at 5 p.m. and are searching for a 75-year-old woman, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

 

