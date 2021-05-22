Coast Guard searching for woman in water off Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard officials are searching for a woman who fell in the water off Scituate.
The Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat at 5 p.m. and are searching for a 75-year-old woman, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
#HappeningNow #USCG and @ScituatePolice are actively searching for a 75-year-old female in the water near-to shore in Scituate #MA. A capsized boat was reported in the vicinity at approximately 5pm.
Searching:
Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk.
Local Harbormasters.#SAR
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 22, 2021
