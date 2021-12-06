BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for a woman who fell off a ferry into Narragansett Bay Monday night.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. for a woman wearing a yellow jacket falling overboard.

Guardsmen say the woman was riding a ferry that goes between Bristol, Rhode Island and Prudence Island.

No further details have been released.

