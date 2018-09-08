Coast Guard searching Magnolia’s Harbor after adrift kayak found

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard crews are searching the waters off Gloucester after an unmanned, adrift kayak was found, officials said.

The blue, 10-foot long kayak was located in Magnolia’s Harbor Saturday morning, according to a post on the Coast Guard’s Facebook page. Currently, no one has been reported missing.

Anyone with information about the kayak is urged to call the Sector Boston Command Center at 617-223-5757.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)