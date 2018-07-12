Coast Guard searching off Cape Cod after empty boat found adrift

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is conducting a search in the water off Cape Cod after an empty boat was found adrift early Thursday morning, officials said.

An unmanned dinghy was found in an area south of Monomoy Island by a Good Samaritan about 5:45 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast.

At this time, there are no reports of missing people.

No additional details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

