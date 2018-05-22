Coast Guard searching off Rhode Island beach after kayak found adrift

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — The United States Coast Guard is conducting a water search off a beach in Rhode Island after a kayak was found adrift Tuesday.
The search is happening in Warwick off Conimicut Point Beach, officials said.
A Good Samaritan was the first to report the unoccupied kayak, according to the Coast Guard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 508-457-3211.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)