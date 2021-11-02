ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard has suspended its active search for an overdue plane off the coast of Cape Cod.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report at 10:34 p.m. Sunday from the Air Force Regional Command Center reporting a possible downed, white and beige, Piper 28 aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island, according to the USCG.

Crews searched a total of 55 hours, covering more than 2,076 square miles with no sign of a missing pilot or aircraft, the USCG said.

The active search was suspended Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

