Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing fishermen off Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard suspended its search for four missing fishermen off Provincetown Tuesday evening, officials said.

Coast Guard crews searched an area of more than 2,000 square miles after reports that the 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose sank off the coast of Provincetown with four people aboard early Monday morning.

There were no answers on the vessel’s satellite phone, according to the Coast Guard. Crews responding to the vessel’s last known location discovered debris and an empty life raft, officials said.

