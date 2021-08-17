NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it has suspended its search for a man who was reported missing in the water off Nantucket.

Search crews were deployed Monday after a man without a life jacket went overboard about 60 nautical miles southeast of the island, according the Coast Guard’s Northeast sector.

After searching nearly 1,500 square nautical miles, crews decided to suspend the search.

The man was said to be on the New Bedford-based F/V Blue Wave when he went into the water.

There were no additional details immediately available.

