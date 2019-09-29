Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell off capsized boat in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) -

The Coast Guard is suspending its search for a man missing after falling off a boat off the coast of Fall River Saturday, officials said.

The Coast Guard and other agencies were searching for the man after he and another man allegedly fell off a boat at 5:30 p.m. Saturday after hopping the wake of another boat at a high rate of speed, officials said.

The passenger, Brent Osborne, 42, of Middleboro, was discovered in the water by the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force and taken to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials searched an 83-square-mile area for the operator, boat owner Marc Hanoud, 35, of Berkley, before suspending the search Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Both men were reportedly wearing life jackets and 18 other agencies contributed to the search.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by State Police Troopers assigned to this office, members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police Boat Accident Bureau, the US Coast Guard and the Fall River Police.

