SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard has called off its search for a missing boater after a boat crashed into a jetty at the Salisbury Beach Reservation Friday night and sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported boat crash around 10:35 p.m. joined the Marine Unit, the Airwing, and the U.S. Coast Guard in a search for the missing boater into the early morning hours. The water search resumed Saturday morning and was officially called off Saturday night.

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