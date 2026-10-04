MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard has suspended its search in the water off Manchester-by-the-Sea for the last of three people aboard a fishing boat that went down earlier in the day.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Saturday, the Coast Guard received reports of a vessel in distress off Singing Beach and learned that three male passengers and one dog entered the water.

Two males – 67 and 65 years of age – were located and transported to area hospitals. The 67-year-old male has since been declared dead.

A third male passenger, age 37, is still missing.

Their names have not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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