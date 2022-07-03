NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday suspended its search for a fisherman believed to have fallen overboard from a trawler off the Massachusetts coast.

The man was reported missing early Friday morning by his crewmates on the Susan Rose, a 77-foot-long fishing vessel based in Point Judith, R.I. The Susan Rose was near Martha’s Vineyard on a course for New Bedford at the time of his disappearance.

Coast Guard cutters and aircraft searched for the man on Friday and Saturday as local authorities scoured local coastline.

The Coast Guard announced Saturday afternoon that it was suspending the search after having covered more than 1,000 square nautical miles.

The missing 54-year-old fisherman has not been identified.

