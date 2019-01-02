Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishermen off Rhode Island

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WHDH) — The search for two missing fishermen in the water off Rhode Island was suspended Wednesday night, the Coast Guard announced.

The fishermen had been missing since about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday when their boat, The Mistress, capsized and sank near Block Island, officials said.

One fisherman was rescued by the fishing boat Captain Bligh after it initially responded to the scene.

Crews searched for about 72 hours and covered an estimated 2,152 square nautical miles before deciding to call off the search.

Multiple cutters, helicopter and airplane crews, and two 40-plus-foot response boats were used in the search.

No additional information was immediately available.

