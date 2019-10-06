Coast Guard suspends search for missing man, 3 kids off coast of Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, MAINE (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing man and his three children off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center received a radio distress call Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from a man reporting his boat capsizing with three children onboard about 11 miles off the coast.

The USCG released the mayday call which said, “We are just gonna huddle together, I’m gonna try to get us on top of the boat, the boat is flipped over at this time, and I am going to try and get the kids on the boat.”

According to the USCG, the missing man and three kids were reportedly aboard a 14-foot boat wearing orange life jackets when they lost communication with the Coast Guard.

Rescue crews from Stations South Portland and Portsmouth, Air Station Cape Cod, Cutter Reefshark, and local agencies conducted a 22-hour search.

Search patterns spanned a total of 2,017 miles and included Maine Marine Patrol, Wells Police Department, and other local participants.

“We take all calls for help seriously,” said Cdr. James McLay, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector Northern New England. “We utilized every resource at our disposal and applied an extraordinary amount of search effort to locate these boaters. If there was anyone in distress we gave them the best possible chance for rescue.”

No other information was immediately available.

