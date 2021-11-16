HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a possible missing person in the water off Nantasket Beach in Hull.
Crews began searching the water off the beach around 10 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a potential person in the water, according to the Coast Guard’s Northeast sector.
A single Coast Guard boat continued to search the area overnight and additional crews assisted in the search when the sun came up on Tuesday morning.
After searching for a total of 10 hours and 40 square miles, the operation was suspended just after 9 a.m., the Coast Guard said.
There was said to be no sign of anyone in the water.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)