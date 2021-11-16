HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a possible missing person in the water off Nantasket Beach in Hull.

Crews began searching the water off the beach around 10 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a potential person in the water, according to the Coast Guard’s Northeast sector.

A single Coast Guard boat continued to search the area overnight and additional crews assisted in the search when the sun came up on Tuesday morning.

After searching for a total of 10 hours and 40 square miles, the operation was suspended just after 9 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

There was said to be no sign of anyone in the water.

No additional details were immediately available.

#Update the active search off of #NantasketBeach has been suspended pending further information. @USCG crews searched a total of 10 hours and 40 square miles with no sign of the reported PIW. #SAR #HullMA — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 16, 2021

#HappeningNow @USCG is responding to a potential PIW in the vicinity of #NantasketBeach, MA. CG Station Point Allerton, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and @HullPolice are engaged in the search.



CG Cutter Campbell is also en route. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 16, 2021

