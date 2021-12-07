BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) – The Coast Guard on Tuesday suspended its search for a woman who reportedly fell off a ferry into Narragansett Bay on Monday night.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. for a woman wearing a yellow jacket falling overboard.

Guardsmen say the woman was riding a ferry that goes between Bristol, Rhode Island, and Prudence Island.

Crews searched 39 square nautical miles over the span of 10 hours, finding no sign of a person in the water.

No further details have been released.

#Update the active search in the vicinity of #NarragansettBay has been suspended pending further information. @USCG crews searched a total of 10 hours and 39 square nautical miles with no sign on the reported PIW. #SAR #RhodeIsland — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 7, 2021

