Coast Guard suspends search of motorcyclist in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The search for a motorcyclist who appears to have crashed their vehicle and fell off a bridge in Massachusetts was suspended Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge that spans the Taunton River and connects Fall River and Somerset.

The Herald News reports it happened on an on-ramp and that only the motorcycle and a shoe were found, leading investigators to believe the operator may have gone over the side of the ramp.

But around 3:45 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted it was suspending the search, which also involved Massachusetts State Police and Fall River police and fire departments.

Sunday’s search included a helicopter, an infrared drone and a dive team. The recovery efforts were expected to resume Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)