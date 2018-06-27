Coast Guard thanks 2 young heroes for saving man from drowning in Walden Pond

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Two young heroes credited with saving someone from drowning in Walden Pond received a special recognition from the Coast Guard.

Herman, 9, and Bodie, 11, were out on the pond earlier this month when they noticed a man with a leg cramp struggling to stay afloat.

“He was shouting and waving his arms up in the air,” recalled Bodie. “He went under the water a couple of times.”

They jumped into action and used their kayak and paddleboard to get him back to shore, preventing him from drowning.

Herman and Bodie were praised for their quick thinking by the Coast Guard.

“I think what you guys did was extraordinary,” Dep. Cdr. Brad Kelley said. “I know your parents are proud of you. You guys should be proud of yourselves, and you certainly have my respect and the respect of the U.S. Coast Guard for what you guys did.”

The Coast Guard gave each boy a challenge coin, which is a way military members show another military member they’ve done a good job.

After personally thanking the boys, members of the Coast Guard took them on a celebratory ride on one of their vessels.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)