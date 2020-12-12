Coast Guard tows disabled fishing vessel to safety

Courtesy US Coast Guard

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard located a disabled fishing vessel off Nantucket and towed it to safety on Friday, officials said.

The Coast Guard First District Command Center was notified that the New Bedford fishing vessel “Fearless” was disabled just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and the crew was in need of assistance, according to officials.

The vessel was located 160 nautical miles east of Nantucket and the Coast Guard crew took it into tow on Monday.

Over the course of 5 days, crew members and a commercial towing company brought the vessel into Buzzard’s Bay, where it arrived on Friday.

No one was hurt during the rescue.

 

