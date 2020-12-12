Coast Guard tows disabled fishing vessel to safety

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard located a disabled fishing vessel off Nantucket and towed it to safety on Friday, officials said.

The Coast Guard First District Command Center was notified that the New Bedford fishing vessel “Fearless” was disabled just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and the crew was in need of assistance, according to officials.

The vessel was located 160 nautical miles east of Nantucket and the Coast Guard crew took it into tow on Monday.

Over the course of 5 days, crew members and a commercial towing company brought the vessel into Buzzard’s Bay, where it arrived on Friday.

No one was hurt during the rescue.

#HappeningNow USCGC Tahoma is en route to conduct #towing of F/V Fearless 164NM east of #Nantucket. Current weather conditions are 12ft seas and 20kt winds. #SAR pic.twitter.com/jN7wIoADSv — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 7, 2020

#Update The crew of USCGC Tahoma have begun their tow of F/V Fearless 192NM east of #Nantucket Weather conditions remain the same. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 8, 2020

#Watch : USCGC Tahoma’s crew lights the sky with a flare, and begins to tow the F/V Fearless last night off #Nantucket. Current #weather is 4ft seas, 17 knot winds. #SAR pic.twitter.com/jKmtRjmqzu — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 8, 2020

#UPDATE

5 Days

160 Miles

Kittery, #ME Coast Guard crew tows stranded New Bedford vessel to safety Read the full release here: https://t.co/GXjyyCq0dk pic.twitter.com/E3siWvPrgj — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 12, 2020

