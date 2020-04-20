GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard was dispatched to assist in the search for a man who had fallen overboard Monday afternoon.

Crews arriving at the scene around 3:45 p.m. searched for about 30 minutes before pulling the unresponsive person out of the water, according to a post on the USCG Northeast Twitter account.

The crew performed CPR on the person until they returned to shore.

The man was later pronounced dead.

No further information was released.

