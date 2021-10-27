MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The rain from the fall nor’easter may have eased as Wednesday afternoon wore on but many areas still faced flooding concerns.

As high tide approached shortly after 4:30 p.m., communities like Marshfield, that sit along the coast were battered with roiling seas and ocean spray.

High winds pushed the surf over the guardrail and into Puritan Street at Brant Rock Park and crews closed the area to traffic.

A box truck got caught up in the storm while trying to make a lefthand turn and its wheel became stuck in some loose dirt.

With at least 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts still whipping through the area, 96 percent of the town was reported to be without power.

So far, it is unclear when Eversource crews will be able to restore electricity to those homes and businesses.

