PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities across Cape Cod and the Islands are bracing for high winds and possible power outages as a nasty nor’easter moves its way into the region, with the worst of the storm expected overnight.

In Plymouth, residents said they were ready for whatever the storm may bring as the season’s first nor’easter threatened the area with up to 4 inches of rain, four-foot waves, and localized flooding.

Residents are urged to stay off the roads overnight and not attempt to drive through any standing water.

