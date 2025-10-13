SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Waves crashed up and over the barriers in Sandwich during high tide early Monday morning as the season’s first nor’easter made its way into New England.

The Cape and Islands will be under a Wind Advisory through 8 p.m. as the storm moves up the coast and many communities are preparing for the possibility of power outages and areas of localized flooding.

