Coastal communities dealing with flooding during nor’easter

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - With the coast still dealing with damages from last week’s storm, the midweek nor’easter is packing another punch with whipping winds, rain and snow.

High tide came around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, spilling water into the roads.

Marshfield and Duxbury are dealing with flooding, causing many streets to be blocked off.

A 200-foot section of the seawall had collapsed over the weekend near Cable Hill Road in Duxbury, allowing water to rush in around homes on the shoreline. Crews moved boulders in on Wednesday to temporarily reinforce the walls.

Up the coast in Scituate, the town also dealt with degraded seawalls. Boulders were brought in to shore up the broken spots.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Eastern Essex, Bristol and Plymouth.

