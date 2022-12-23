BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday.

Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews worked to keep people away from the rising waters.

In East Boston, water rising out of the harbor turned several streets into streams.

In Salisbury, some motorists became stranded in the flood waters.

Motorists are reminded to never drive through flood waters.

