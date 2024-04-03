SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities along the Massachusetts coast are preparing for incoming wild, wet weather that could bring coastal flooding and high winds to the area, along with inches of rain.

Town leaders in Scituate, where fishermen were tying up their boats Wednesday morning, said that even though weather like this is old hat for many residents, it’s still important to prepare and get ready – making sure sub pumps are in working order, clearing downspouts, and reporting clogged catch basins.

“It looks like it’s probably going to be a pretty good storm,” said fisherman Danny Derose. “The fishing has been good, so we didn’t want to come in, but it’s going to be three days of some pretty good wind, some pretty good waves, possible flooding here in the harbor.”

Eversource said they are also staying on top of things. Crews in Duxbury yesterday could be seen clearing tree branches away from power lines, hoping to lessen the amount of expected power outages. Eversource crews are also prepositioned to handle situations that may come up.

National Grid and Eversource both encouraged customers to keep their contact information handy in case their help is needed during the storm.

