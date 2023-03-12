SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Coastal communities in Massachusetts are bracing for a nasty nor’easter set to roll into the region on Tuesday that could bring damaging winds and areas of localized flooding.

In Scituate and other South Shore towns, utility crews were preparing for the worst – widespread outages and strong winds that make it impossible to make repairs.

Some houses already hand sandbags on the ready on Sunday.

Storm surge last year left some Scituate neighborhoods under water and required emergency evacuations.

An Eversource spokesman said extra line crews are being brought in ahead of the storm and will be distributed throughout the state to where they’re likely to be the most needed.

