MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Coastal communities in Massachusetts are preparing for the possibility of flooding as the nor’easter blows through during Monday morning’s high tide.

In Marshfield, town officials are making preparations for up to 3 feet of inundation during the early morning hours on Monday.

Whipping winds are also expected to cause widespread power outages and whiteout conditions. Residents are being urged to stay home and off the roads so crews are able to clear roadways and repair any damaged wires that occur.

