BOSTON (WHDH) - Soaking rain and plowable snow is moving towards Massachusetts, with strong winds and severe coastal flooding being the main concerns for Friday’s nor’easter.

The entire coast from Nantucket to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border is under a coastal flood warning from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. Moderate to major flooding is possible.

The National Weather Service (NSW) says tidal storm surge of 2-3 feet is possible. Three astronomical high tides will occur during the storm: 11:15 a.m. (FRI), 11:46 p.m. (FRI), 12:05 p.m. (SAT).

Eastern Massachusetts is also under a flood watch, with heavy rain hitting the area starting Thursday night. Two to four inches is likely to pour down.

Areas near Provincetown, Scituate, Revere, Gloucester and Newburyport could be hit hardest with flooding.

A high wind warning of up to 75 mph is expected in southeastern Massachusetts. A high wind watch is in effect for metro Boston, North Shore and Worcester county with gusts up to 65 mph.

The strong winds could lead to power outages, with the coast seeing scattered outages and further inland dealing with isolated outages.

Farther inland and higher elevations have the best chance for seeing around four to nine inches of wet, heavy snow. The coastal plain will see a couple inches of snow starting Friday night.

Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous at times. The public is being asked to make informed travel decisions.

“We encourage members of the public to make safe and smart decisions such as not driving through flood waters, never driving over or near downed power lines, and reducing speeds when there is low visibility due to heavy rain and snow,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Due to the forecast, the MBTA says it has suspended all ferry service.

