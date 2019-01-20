Coastal flooding a concern in Scituate ahead of high tide

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Conditions along the coastline intensified Sunday morning as South Shore residents braced for the possibility of coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued coastal flooding advisories for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Eastern Plymouth counties as the first winter storm of the year moves through New England, bringing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

The flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m.

In Scituate, homes overlooking the ocean are boarded up and waves are beginning to crash over the seawall.

An unusually large high tide is expected at 10 a.m. and winds are expected to top out at 45 mph.

“We are expecting widespread mild flooding, Fire Chief John Murphy said. “So then the concern after that is really the freezing, pooling of water, everything freezing over, possible power outages and there is always an enhanced chance of structure fires with those conditions.”

Scituate Town Manager James Boudreau said that he is expecting some flooding on Central Avenue near Hummarock Beach.

“It is enough impact to hinder our main coastal roads with debris, probably about a foot of water during high tide,” Murphy said. “Please stay away from flood-prone areas.”

