SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Travel is difficult in the South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, as the snow causes slick roads and reduced visibility.

Many schools have delayed openings or canceled classes as the snow continues to accumulate.

Drivers are urged to take caution on the roadways, as well as drive slowly to their destinations.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected as the high tide hits, with the South Shore being in a Coastal Flood Warning until noon.

Streets along the coastline are already experiencing flooding as of 9 a.m.

Feels a little bit like deja vu in #Scituate . Thankfully though this flooding isn't supposed to be as bad. Waves are impressive as always. #7News pic.twitter.com/yrMzv6XcD3 — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) January 30, 2018

