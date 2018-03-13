PLUM ISLAND, MA (WHDH) — March’s third nor’easter is bringing heavy snow and strong winds, but coastal flooding is of low concern.

High tide will be significantly lower Tuesday morning in comparison with the storm on March 2.

Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket is under a coastal flood warning until noon on Tuesday. Moderate flooding is possible. Dukes and Eastern Essex is under a coastal flood advisory, where minor flooding is possible.

Winds whipped around the island, with gusts expected to get up to 50 mph.

The wind may cause beach erosion.

