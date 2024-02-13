SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Homeowners along the waterfront in Scituate were among the Massachusetts residents bracing for high winds and coastal flooding during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide.

A local church was handing out sandbags to residents and business owners on Monday. The town is particularly susceptible to coastal flooding during northeaster storms.

Scituate is expected to be blasted with 40+ mph winds and heavy, wet snow during the storm.

