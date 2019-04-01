Coastal storm expected to bring windswept rain, wet snow to Bay State on Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rapidly developing coastal storm is expected to bring soaking, windswept rain, and some wet snow to parts of the Bay State on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will feature seasonable temperatures and sunshine but clouds will increase overnight as a colder air mass takes hold of the region.

Rain will drench coastal areas for several hours during the morning commute. Points inland and higher elevations could see minor snowfall as the quick-moving storm powers through the region.

“If the precipitation is heavy enough, some wet snow could mix in across the interior,” meteorologist Chris Lambert said in his latest weather blog post.

Flooding is not expected to be a problem but wind gusts could hit 50 mph in some areas, including on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Thursday will be dry and seasonable with highs in the 50s.

