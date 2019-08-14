(WHDH) — Coca-Cola is hoping people will be ready to ditch pumpkin spice for some winter flavors by the end of next month.

The soft drink company is planning to launch a cinnamon-flavored version of its iconic soda on Sept. 30.

The limited-time flavor has already been introduced to the United Kingdom.

Coca-Cola also plans to launch a winter spiced cranberry Sprite at the same time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)