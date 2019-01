SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Coca-Cola truck jackknifed on Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday, spilling fuel on the highway, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Polcari’s restaurant after 12 p.m. found an empty truck that was leaking fuel in the far right lane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The right two lanes will remain closed while crews work to clean up the mess.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic update: Truck removed from Rte 1 NB in #Saugus. Cleanup underway. Right two lanes still closed. pic.twitter.com/5FtEiSdme3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 8, 2019